Man shot by woman’s ex-boyfriend outside Southwest Side apartment complex, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital after being shot outside a Southwest Side apartment complex early Tuesday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. at the Village of Nogalitos Apartments in the 110 block of Ames Avenue, not far from Division Avenue and Somerset Road.

According to police, the man had been visiting a girl at her apartment and were outside when her ex, a 35-year-old man, showed up and shot him in the backside. The gunman then fled on a bicycle and has not been found, police said.

The wounded man went up the elevator to an apartment before coming back down for help. He was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he’s expected to recover.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.