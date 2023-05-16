81º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

VIA to provide park & ride service to Red Hot Chili Peppers concert on Wednesday

Service is $1.30 each way, with discounted prices for children, seniors, students, and military

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Tags: VIA, Alamodome, San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – People headed to the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert on Wednesday can avoid parking fees and traffic by taking the VIA Park and Ride service to the Alamodome.

The park and ride service with kiosk sales runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Crossroads Park & Ride at 151 Crossroads Blvd.

Return service will continue for an hour after the concert ends.

Each trip is $1.30 and discounts are available for children, seniors, students and active-duty military.

Customers can pay by cash or card at the park and ride location or pre-purchase tickets on the VIA goMobile+ app. VIA bus passes are valid for park and ride.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email