VIA to provide park & ride service to Red Hot Chili Peppers concert on Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO – People headed to the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert on Wednesday can avoid parking fees and traffic by taking the VIA Park and Ride service to the Alamodome.

The park and ride service with kiosk sales runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Crossroads Park & Ride at 151 Crossroads Blvd.

Return service will continue for an hour after the concert ends.

Each trip is $1.30 and discounts are available for children, seniors, students and active-duty military.

Customers can pay by cash or card at the park and ride location or pre-purchase tickets on the VIA goMobile+ app. VIA bus passes are valid for park and ride.