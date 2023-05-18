81º

Meerkats make their return to the San Antonio Zoo

27 years have passed since the playful animals have called the Zoo home

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

After a 27 year absence, Meerkats will return to the San Antonio Zoo. (San Antonio Zoo)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo announced the return of Meerkats, playful members of the mongoose family, to the Zoo family after 27 years.

“We are thrilled to welcome back meerkats to San Antonio after a 27-year absence,” said Tim Morrow, president and CEO of the San Antonio Zoo. “We can’t wait to see our guests’ faces light up as they experience these playful creatures in their natural habitat. We know that children and adults alike are going to love it.”

The inquisitive creatures, whose scientific name is Suricata suricatta, come from the Kalahari Desert in southern Africa.

Visitors to the Meerkats habitat, which is located in Kronkosky’s Tiny Tot Nature Spot, will see a family of five living in their social group, which is referred to as a “mob.”

To celebrate the meerkats’ return, the San Antonio Zoo will throw a pop-up Meerkat party from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on May 20. The event will feature Meerkat Mail story time, a meerkatch bug hunt, a meerkat mob dance party, animal interactions and a meet and greet with the zoo’s mascot, Cowboy.

The pop-up Meerkat Mob Party is free for San Antonio Zoo Members and is included with Standard Admission.

