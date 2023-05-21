69º

LIVE

Local News

3 people, 3 pets safe after overnight house fire, SAFD says

The house sustained major damage; cause of fire unknown

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Fire, SAFD
Three people and three pets are safe after their home went up in flames overnight, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Three people and three pets are safe after their home went up in flames overnight, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened just after 3 a.m., Sunday, in the 9800 block of Powderhouse Drive.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy flames inside the home that were spreading through the roof, according to SAFD.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the fire but were able to escape safely with no injuries.

Two cats and a dog were rescued by firefighters during the response.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames, though the home sustained major damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email

twitter