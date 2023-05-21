3 people, 3 pets safe after overnight house fire, SAFD says

Three people and three pets are safe after their home went up in flames overnight, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire happened just after 3 a.m., Sunday, in the 9800 block of Powderhouse Drive.

When fire crews arrived, they found heavy flames inside the home that were spreading through the roof, according to SAFD.

Three people were inside the home at the time of the fire but were able to escape safely with no injuries.

Two cats and a dog were rescued by firefighters during the response.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the flames, though the home sustained major damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.