Father killed, son injured after being struck by lightning at school bus stop, report says

WACO, Texas – A Texas family is healing from a tragedy after a lightning strike claimed the life of a young father and left his 6-year-old son critically injured, according to a report from NBCDFW.

The strike happened around 5 p.m., Monday, in Valley Mills, located northwest of Waco.

Matthew Boggs, 34, went to meet his sons at the school bus stop at the end of their driveway, as he usually does, when clouds started to form in the area.

Moments later, the unthinkable happened -- a lightning strike erupted, striking both Matthew and his child, Grayson.

When the Bosque County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the scene, they found Matthew’s body and Grayson unresponsive but still breathing, NBCDFW reports.

Grayson’s brother witnessed the entire incident.

According to NBCDFW, Grayson was taken to a hospital in Temple, Texas, and his condition is slowly improving.

“We’ve been told that he will never be the same rambunctious, full-of-life kid that he once was,” his cousin, Stephanie Burris, told NBCDFW.

Matthew will be buried in Indiana at a later time.

The family is asking for prayers as Grayson works through his recovery and as they heal from this tragedy.