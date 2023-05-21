More than 200 people arrested during Jeep Weekend in Galveston County, officials say

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas – More than 200 arrests were made, and over 50 hospitalizations were reported after the annual Jeep Weekend event at Crystal Beach, according to the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office.

The festivities began Saturday, May 20, and the event brought thousands of Jeep owners to Galveston County.

KSAT’s sister station in Houston, KPRC, reported 233 arrests and over 200 charges filed during the weekend event.

Last year, there were 100 arrests made and in 2021, 200 people were arrested, according to KPRC.

In addition to the massive beach crowds and the influx of arrests, officials said there were also several injuries and hospitalizations.

More than 50 people were hospitalized and one woman was reportedly in critical condition, according to KRPC.

Last year, a Galveston County sheriff’s deputy was injured and airlifted after a crash.

And, with a crowd of nearly 80,000, last year’s event put a strain on emergency services.

