‘Texas-sized’ sunflower maze open at Traders Village for spring season

Sunflower Field at Traders Village in San Antonio honors fighters and survivors of cancer

SAN ANTONIO – A 10-acre field of bright, tall yellow sunflowers is in full bloom at Traders Village Flea Market.

The field is made up of special surprises, including a vast “Texas-sized” miles-long maze with six checkpoints scattered throughout.

“It’s just fun to come through and walk through the maze. You’ll see four different types of sunflowers out here… they range in size, shape and color,” Sunflower Field Marketing Director Brian Billeck said.

Outside the maze, other activities include axe throwing, a petting zoo, apple cannon shooting and more.

Billeck said the flower patch has also become a popular location for milestone celebrations.

He said there had been seven bachelorette parties, four birthdays for people turning 90 years old or older, and nine marriage proposals. The latest one happened on Saturday.

“There was a girl coming out of the sunflower field, crying. Of course, we’re not sure what was going on. We asked her if she was okay and the guy [fiancé] is like, ‘I did that’,” Billeck laughed.

Admission to the flower fields will be $11.99 per person for anyone ages 3 and older.

Parking is $5 per vehicle. Click here for more information.

