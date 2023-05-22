Army CID bumps up reward for information regarding murder of UIW student to $30,000

SELMA, Texas – The Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division is offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the murder of Joseph Banales.

The 22-year-old cadet was driving home around 11:45 p.m. on April 15 in the 15400 block of IH 35 N, near the Forum when police say the driver of another vehicle shot Banales in the head.

Banales, a member of the ROTC program at the University of the Incarnate Word, was driving home after dropping his girlfriend at her house following a military ball when he was killed.

The Selma Police Department was able to identify a vehicle of interest during the investigation following the shooting and identified it as a possible Nissan 350Z/370Z.

The vehicle is believed to be a dark-in-color, possibly blue, sports car, with loud aftermarket exhaust and possibly a spoiler.

In addition to the $25,000 reward from the Army CID, San Antonio Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 may be paid for information that leads to a felony arrest for the crime.

Any person having information regarding this incident should contact Army CID at 210-221-1050 or San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Information can also be reported anonymously to CID Crime Tips at: cid.army.mil/Submit-a-Tip. To protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, Army CID will not release any further information at this time, according to a press release.

Police did not confirm a motive for the shooting but Banales’ family believes it may be a road rage incident.

“If anybody has any information we would really appreciate you coming forward because the shooter needs to be brought to justice,” Banales’ godmother, Lisa Amato, previously told KSAT. “It’s very difficult to know this man or woman is out there still living their life while we are grappling with Jospeh’s death and how to bury him.”

The family has started a scholarship in Joseph’s name at Security Service Federal Credit Union if anyone is interested in donating.

