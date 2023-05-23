Automotive program expanding at Medina Valley High School

A school in Medina Valley is investing in automotive education and expanding its program.

CASTROVILLE, Texas – A school in Medina Valley is investing in automotive education and expanding its program.

The automotive program is growing at Medina Valley High School and they are adding another class next school year. About 250 students are expected to participate.

“I have gained a lot of leadership skills especially really taking charge on a project,” said Russell Alvarez, automotive teacher at Medina Valley High School.

Alvarez said the program provides different opportunities and has led students to jobs at companies, including Toyota and Navistar.

“We have a few students graduating in master technicians. ASE Master Technicians and we are also dual credit certified so next year we are going to have students graduate with their associate degree and also be able to be master certified,” Alvarez said.

Senior Liliana Cortez said she’s gained several skills through the program and it’s prepared her for after graduation.

“I’m going to a tech school and be an automotive instructor,” Cortez said.

For anyone interested, Cortez recommends the program and says it changed her life.

“I would definitely encourage them to join because it’s really fun and you learn a lot,” Cortez said.