Kuentz Elementary speech pathologist named KSAT12′s Educator of the Month

Lani Popp, a speech language pathologist at Kuentz Elementary, has been named KSAT12's Educator of the Month.

SAN ANTONIO – She loves to see her students progress and change. Many starting in a situation from not talking at all, to talking at home and school.

Kuentz Elementary Speech Language Pathologist Lani Popp says to see this kind of progression in her students is the biggest reward of all.

This month, Popp is also being recognized as KSAT’s Educator of the Month.

“We work because of the love of what we do,” said Popp. “The reward is just priceless with these kids and I’m so honored. I’m almost in tears, but yes, speechless as a speech pathologist.”

Lani Popp has been a speech language pathologist at Kuentz Elementary for 15 years and she works with students as young as three years old all the way up to fifth grade.

“My love is kids with autism and kids with severe disabilities because I love to see that change,” said Popp. “When it looks like it’s never going to happen and then the kids start talking. It’s just miraculous.”

In her classroom, it may look like fun and games for the students, but Popp tells us the lessons behind those games are very important and meant to help each child succeed.

“I look at each child and usually I’m very game oriented,” said Popp. “My kids are enjoying my games over there. I have a whole world of games, but games are important because it teaches social interactions.”