Texas district cancels recess, outdoor activities due to domestic dispute in community

A school district in Texas is canceling all outdoor activities for the last few days of school due to a “domestic/family dispute” within the community.

Friendswood Independent School District made the announcement Tuesday.

The school calendar shows the district’s last day of school is Thursday but there are multiple end-of-year events that have been canceled as a result of the decision.

“In evaluating the situation, we recognized that we could not control the whereabouts or actions of the individuals involved in the dispute,” district officials said in a statement.

They did not elaborate or provide further details about the dispute.

“Given the unpredictable nature of such cases, it was essential to prioritize caution and make a proactive decision to ensure the safety of everyone involved. Therefore, in the best interest of our students and staff, we made the difficult but necessary choice to keep everyone inside,” officials said.

KSAT sister station KPRC obtained a letter sent to parents that preempted the publicized statement that stated events like Splash Day at Cline Elementary, Senior Sunset, Bales 5th-grade Celebration at Stevenson, recess, and athletic practices are all canceled.

“We understand this news may be disappointing for your children, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused,” district officials said in the letter.

The district is working with local law enforcement agencies and chose to take preemptive measures “when faced with uncertain situations that could compromise our school community’s safety,” officials said.