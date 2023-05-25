San Antonio hotel named second best in US by TripAdvisor

GMSA producer Roslyn Jimenez looks into the history of Hotel Emma in this week's edition of History Untold.

SAN ANTONIO – TripAdvisor recently released its Travelers’ Choice 2023 list of favorite destinations, hotels, restaurants, and things to do around the world and a San Antonio hotel took second place for best hotels in the U.S.

Hotel Emma at the Pearl came in at No. 2 on the list.

Travelers said they most loved the pool, the spa and the fact that the hotel is family-friendly with activities nearby for children.

“Each winner has passed our rigorous trust and safety standards. Fewer than 1% of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings are awarded Best of the Best, signifying the highest level of excellence in hospitality,” according to the travel site.

Two other Texas hotels made the list, including The Lancaster and Hotel ZaZa Memorial City, which are both located in the Houston area.

The Hotel Emma building was originally part of the Pearl Brewhouse, which was built in 1894.

According to the hotel’s website, the brewery eventually shut down in 2001 before it was purchased a year later and renovated by Silver Ventures.

See before and after photos of the building where the hotel is located:

TripAdvisor isn’t the only best-of list Hotel Emma has made in recent months.

Several San Antonio area hotels were recognized by the U.S. News and World Report in the publication’s 2023 Best Hotels Awards, which was released in March. Hotel Emma and The Thompson both made the list of best hotels.

