San Antonio hotels recognized in U.S. News and World Report’s ‘Best Hotels’ Awards

Several San Antonio area hotels have been recognized by the U.S. News and World Report in its 2023 Best Hotels Awards.

Hotel Emma was named the best hotel in San Antonio and the fourth-best hotel in Texas. The Thompson also made the state’s best hotels, ranking in seventh place.

The Best Hotels Awards is a yearly ranking of the best hotels. There are many categories and hotels are ranked nationally as well as by state and city.

For the Best Resorts in Texas category, Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa came in third, JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa rolled in fourth place, and La Cantera Resort and Spa snagged seventh place in the state.

“We are honored to be recognized in the U.S. News and World Report’s ‘Best Hotel’ awards,” said General Manager Steven J. Smith at Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa. “Set amidst the stunning beauty of the Texas Hill Country, our beautiful hotel provides guests with unmatched hospitality, premier amenities, and exceptional experiences right here in San Antonio.”

U.S. News and World Report decides which hotels are the best using a methodology centered on reputation among professional travel experts, guest reviews, and hotel class ratings, according to its site.

