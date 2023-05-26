Getaway driver charged with murder after robbery leads to shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A 20-year-old man was arrested after San Antonio police said he took part in a robbery turned shooting that led to another man’s death.

Jonathan Garza is charged with murder in connection with the incident on March 25, 2023. He was arrested Friday.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers were called to a shooting in the 3300 block of El Paso Street.

When they arrived, they found a running vehicle with no one inside and the driver’s side door open.

A bullet hole had pierced the passenger’s side of the vehicle, and a bag filled with suspected cocaine was found in the center console, SAPD said.

Two shell casings were also found not far from the front of the car, but there were no traces of the suspects.

As officers were canvassing the scene, they were called to an “injured, sick person” on Elvira and SW 19th Street, one block south of the shooting location.

When they arrived, they found 20-year-old David Rezentes with a gunshot wound to his upper right torso. He died from his injuries at the scene, according to police.

Investigators determined Rezentes was riding in the passenger’s side of the vehicle found at the shooting scene when he was shot.

A witness told police he and Rezentes had been robbed during a drug deal, an affidavit states.

The drug deal was arranged on social media, and when the pair went to the location, five people pulled up and confronted them, police said.

Authorities said the driver of the getaway vehicle during the robbery was identified as Garza.

He confirmed to police that he was at the location during the shooting but claimed he didn’t know a robbery was going to take place.

Garza was arrested for operating the getaway vehicle in the robbery that led to the death of Rezentes, the affidavit states. The other suspects involved have not yet been named.

According to Bexar County court records, Garza remains in jail, and his bond is set at $150,000.

