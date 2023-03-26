Victim found dead one block away from shooting scene, SAPD says

San Antonio police are investigating after a person was found dead on a sidewalk just a block from a shooting scene on the West Side.

SAPD responded to the scene at 9:50 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of El Paso Street.

Upon arrival, officers found a car parked in the street with the engine still running. No one was inside the vehicle, but it did have a gunshot hole in the passenger window.

Shortly after, officials received an injured/sick call at 19th Street and Elvira, just one block south of the scene.

Officers then found the victim laying face down on the sidewalk, said police.

EMS responded and pronounced them dead on the scene, according to SAPD.