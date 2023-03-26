Off-duty BCSO sergeant arrested for DWI on NW Side, sheriff’s office confirms

Sgt. Juan Medrano, 37, was arrested at 12:13 a.m. Saturday, at Babcock Road and Loop 410.

SAN ANTONIO – A sergeant with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is facing possible termination after he was arrested while off-duty for driving while intoxicated on the Northwest Side, officials confirmed.

Sgt. Juan Medrano, 37, was arrested at 12:13 a.m. Saturday, at Babcock Road and Loop 410. He’s charged with driving while intoxicated, a Class B Misdemeanor.

Details on the incident are limited, but the sheriff’s office said Medrano was served “a notice of proposed dismissal,” as part of the policies and procedures with Bexar County Civil Service Rules.

Medrano has served with the sheriff’s office for 15 years and was assigned to the BCSO’s Detention Bureau.

“A separate but concurrent administrative investigation is underway, pending the outcome of the criminal case that is being handled by the San Antonio Police Department,” the BCSO said in a statement.

According to Bexar County court records, Medrano is still being held in the Bexar County Jail. His bond is set at $1,200.

