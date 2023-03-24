Man who killed BCSO K-9 Chucky gets max sentence of life in prison

SAN ANTONIO – The man convicted on charges related to the shooting death of Bexar County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Chucky has been sentenced to life in prison.

Matthew Mireles was convicted in December of interfering with a police service animal, evading arrest, and eight counts of aggravated assault of a public servant.

The charges stem from a chase in January 2019 that started in Karnes County. Police tried to pull him over on a routine traffic stop, but Mireles led officers on a pursuit throughout Karnes County for about 30 minutes before moving into Bexar County and then trying to escape on foot.

Mireles fired several shots at the officers and then shot at Chucky — the 5-year-old Belgian Malinois that police deployed to try to subdue him.

During the sentencing phase of the trial on Friday, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies testified that since he had been in jail, he was found to be in possession of two shanks.

Court records show he has two pending charges of deadly weapon in a penal institution.

A deputy also testified that Mireles was a lieutenant in the Mexican Mafia.

Because Mireles had previously been convicted, his sentence was enhanced. He could have been sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison but Judge Catherine-Torres-Stahl of the 175th District Court sentenced Mireles to the maximum life sentence on each of the three charges. The sentences will run concurrently.

