Somber testimony heard from K-9 Chucky’s handler in fifth day of trial

SAN ANTONIO – K-9 Chucky’s life and final moments were remembered by his handler as Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Kevin Rasmussen testified on Tuesday.

Rasmussen was partnered with K-9 Chucky for about two years. He said the dog had become part of his family.

“He was a spoiled dog at home, played with my oldest son and just played around the house,” Rasmussen said.

On Jan. 25, 2019, their partnership was cut short after Matthew Mireles allegedly killed K-9 Chucky in the line of duty.

Mireles led law enforcement on a chase through three counties on Jan. 25, 2019, after he fled a traffic stop in Karnes City, officials said. He ended up on Loop 1604 near U.S. Highway 151 in San Antonio after his truck ran out of gas, where they say he pointed a gun at deputies, a police helicopter and himself.

Rasmussen said the decision to deploy K-9 Chucky came as they believed they had lost the tactical advantage of Mireles as he looked to be walking away.

“I released the dog, and he turned around and saw what was coming,” Rasmussen said.

Chucky, who was not wearing a protective vest, died from a single gunshot wound through the thorax passing through several major arteries and both lungs.

During opening statements, the defense tried to cast doubt on whether Mireles or law enforcement fired the fatal shot to K-9 Chucky.

Mireles is facing numerous charges that include interfering with a police service animal and eight counts of aggravated assault of a public servant.

The charge includes a habitual offender enhancement allegation due to Mireles previously being convicted. If the jury finds Mireles guilty, he faces anywhere between 25 years to life in prison.

Related: