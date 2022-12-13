BCSO deputies recall moments K-9 Chucky was killed during trial

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies took the stand on Monday to testify about K-9 Chucky’s final moments.

According to prosecutors, Matthew Mireles led law enforcement on a chase through three counties on Jan. 25, 2019, after he fled a traffic stop in Karnes City. He ended up on Loop 1604 near U.S. Highway 151 in San Antonio after his truck ran out of gas, where they say he pointed a gun at deputies, a police helicopter and himself.

BCSO decided to deploy K-9 Chucky, a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois, prosecutors say, which Mireles shot at before multiple officers fired at him.

“I see him shooting at the dog, and at the same time, the dog continues on with his duties and gets ahold of Matthew,” BCSO deputy Jason Gacia said on the stand.

Garcia and the other deputies to testify said that after Mireles fired at K-9 Chucky, they returned fire.

“I believe I shot two to three times until I saw Matthew go down,” BCSO Deputy Michael Castañeda said.

Mireles’ defense attorneys, during cross-examination, questioned the deputies on whether they did enough to de-escalate the situation before they fired at Mireles.

Also during opening statements, the defense tried to cast doubt on whether Mireles or law enforcement fired the fatal shot to K-9 Chucky.

Mireles is facing numerous charges that include interfering with a police service animal and eight counts of aggravated assault of a public servant.

