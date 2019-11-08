Necropsy released for sheriff K-9 killed during standoff

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County Sheriff’s Officer K-9 Chucky died of a single gunshot wound to the thorax, according to a necropsy report obtained Friday by the Defenders.

Chucky was killed Jan. 25 in a highway standoff by a man who led police on a chase from Highway 181 to Interstate 37 North to Loop 1604.

The 5-year-old Belgian Malinois wasn’t wearing a protective vest when he was shot by Matthew Reyes Mireles, who was charged with interfering with a police service animal, attempted capital murder of a police officer, aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest with a vehicle.

The details of the report, which say the bullet passed through several major arteries and both lungs, suggest Chucky was shot from “fairly close range from above and slightly behind with the dog facing away and right from the gun.”

Other trauma from the incident are also detailed in the necropsy, including a laceration to the right side of Chucky’s face that “could have been from a gunshot or from other trauma during the incident,” the report says.

Chucky bit Mireles before he fired several shots at the K-9.

Even though the report states that Chucky was shot from behind a BCSO spokesman was adamant Friday that there is no evidence that Chucky died as a result of friendly fire.

The spokesman said video footage recorded at the scene shows the following sequence of events: Chucky was deployed, Mireles shot toward Chucky, Chucky lunged for and missed Mireles’ shooting hand, as Chucky turned around to re-engage he was shot by Mireles near the hind leg. Chucky continued to engage with Mireles, who himself was now wounded, for a few more seconds before collapsing from his injury.

BCSO officials have not released footage of the shooting.

Authorities released a statement in January addressing the public’s concern about Chucky not wearing a vest.

The statement reads, in part, “Chucky does have an issued vest, but was not able to wear it at the time. The vest is not able to be worn at all times, due to overheating concerns and physical fatigue on the dog. It is intended to be placed on the dog in the event of a pre-planned operation. This was not a pre-planned event, due to the deadly actions of the suspect placing the general public and officers on scene in danger of imminent death or serious bodily injury.”

Mireles opened fire on authorities prior to Chucky being deployed. He also pointed his gun at himself, a helicopter and passerbys during the chase.

Chucky was laid to rest with full honors on Feb. 4 following a funeral at Community Bible Church.