San Antonio International Airport expects busiest Memorial Day weekend yet

The San Antonio airport is a lot busier than usual ahead of the long Memorial Day weekend, with the city expecting 187K+ travelers.

SAN ANTONIO – The crowds come and go throughout the day, but one airline employee reported that the San Antonio International Airport was jammed with travelers at 5 a.m. Friday.

A spokeswoman for the airport said, “We’re expecting the busiest Memorial Day weekend travel in our airport’s history.”

She said that come Monday, it’s predicted the number of travelers will be 186,914, compared to 145,604 last year over the same five-day period.

Yet in 2020, during the pandemic, only 21,618 travelers had flights over the Memorial Day weekend.

Many passengers want to take advantage of having a three-day weekend, while others consider the Memorial Day weekend as the start of their summer vacations.

The spokeswoman said that as of Friday afternoon, no major delays or cancellations had impacted passengers.

But she said there have been a few minor delays, so she urged passengers to check their flight status for the most up-to-date information.