Stevens High School paralympic athlete trying for olympics next year in Paris

Senior Elicia Meairs will also compete as a student at University of Arizona

Sarah Acosta, Anchor/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Stevens High School Senior Elicia Meairs has big goals, as she is trying to make it to the Paralympic Olympics next year in Paris for track and field.

It’s something she has been training for since she started competing, when she was five years old.

She was born with cerebral palsy, but she has not let that slow her down. 

It’s easy to see her hard work is paying off. She won second place in shot put at the UIL state competition, and took home a gold, silver and two bronze medals at the U.S. Paralympic track and field championships earlier this month. 

Next year, she will be competing as a division one athlete for the University of Arizona in track and field.

