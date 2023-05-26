82º

Local News

Witte Museum to host 12th annual Dino Dash 5K, Kids Run

The event will coincide with new ‘Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family’ exhibit

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: KSATKids, Witte Musuem, Dinosaurs, Education, San Antonio, Things to Do
The Witte Museum's annual Dino Dash 5K is this Saturday. (Witte Museum)

SAN ANTONIO – Runners, families and dinosaur enthusiasts unite. The Witte Museum is hosting its 12th annual Dino Dash 5K on Saturday, May 27.

The event will coincide with the museum’s new “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family” exhibit, which is on display from May 24 - Sept. 4, 2023, in the Mays Family Center.

The exhibit will be “exploring the most feared predator of all time, ‘Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family’ brings the latest discoveries to life through real fossils and reconstructed life-sized skeletons of these carnivores,” according to the press release for the run.

On Saturday, race participants can enjoy complimentary admission to the Witte’s special exhibitions, including “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family” and “Antarctic Dinosaurs,” displaying their race bib at the admissions desk.

The Dino Dash 5K and Kids Run is from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Pricing information, route map and a schedule of events are available online here.

Read more:

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

email