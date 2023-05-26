Witte Museum to host 12th annual Dino Dash 5K, Kids Run

SAN ANTONIO – Runners, families and dinosaur enthusiasts unite. The Witte Museum is hosting its 12th annual Dino Dash 5K on Saturday, May 27.

The event will coincide with the museum’s new “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family” exhibit, which is on display from May 24 - Sept. 4, 2023, in the Mays Family Center.

The exhibit will be “exploring the most feared predator of all time, ‘Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family’ brings the latest discoveries to life through real fossils and reconstructed life-sized skeletons of these carnivores,” according to the press release for the run.

On Saturday, race participants can enjoy complimentary admission to the Witte’s special exhibitions, including “Tyrannosaurs: Meet the Family” and “Antarctic Dinosaurs,” displaying their race bib at the admissions desk.

The Dino Dash 5K and Kids Run is from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Pricing information, route map and a schedule of events are available online here.

