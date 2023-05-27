Six puppies found abandoned at San Antonio park now up for adoption, ACS says

A group of puppies were found trapped in a crate and abandoned at a Southeast Side park. Now, they’re looking for their forever homes, according to Animal Care Services.

Early Friday morning, the six puppies were found at South Side Lions Park by an ACS officer. The park was closed when ACS arrived, so they contacted San Antonio police for help.

Police were able to unlock the gate to the park and ACS was able to recover the puppies, found huddled together and trapped in a towel-covered crate.

The puppies were carefully removed and taken to the animal shelter for care, the shelter said.

All six have been named after famous country artists, which include George Strait, Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, Willie Nelson and Patsy Cline, according to ACS.

“They deserve all the love and comfort that they clearly haven’t experienced much of so far in their lives,” ACS said in a statement.

All of the puppies are now available for adoption.

Anyone interested is urged to contact ACS at (210) 207-4738 or visit its website for more information.