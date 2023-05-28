AMBER Alert issued for 4 missing kids believed to be in ‘grave or immediate danger,’ officials say

EL PASO, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for four kids believed to be in “grave or immediate danger” in the El Paso area, according to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety.

Authorities are also asking for the public’s help in tracking down a woman wanted in connection with the case.

El Paso police are searching for 16-year-old Aiden Williams, 14-year-old Isabella Williams, 12-year-old Audrit Williams, and 4-year-old Michael Carmony.

Descriptions of the children are shared below:

Aiden Williams: 5 foot, 8 inches tall

Isabella Williams: 5 foot, 4 inches tall with brown eyes, blonde hair

Audrit Williams: five foot, 8 inches tall with blonde hair

Michael Carmony: 3 foot, 4 inches tall with blonde hair

The suspect wanted in connection with their abduction is 42-year-old Jennifer Carmony, who was last seen driving a 2004 black Ford F-150 with a plate that reads, “BE88718.”

She’s described as being 5 foot, 5 inches tall with blonde hair and blue eyes, according to DPS. Carmony was last seen in El Paso.

Anyone with more information on their whereabouts is urged to contact the El Paso police at 915-212-4040.

More on KSAT: