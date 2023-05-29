69º

3 people escape fire at home on West Side; SAFD investigating

No one was injured in fire on Bernice Drive

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Three people were able to escape a fire at their home on the West Side on Sunday, May 28, 2023, in the 100 block of Bernice Drive. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Three people were able to escape a fire at their home on the West Side on Sunday night, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The fire started at around 10 p.m. in the 100 block of Bernice Drive, near North 38th Street.

According to SAFD, firefighters arrived at the home to find smoke and fire. Three people inside the home made it out safely, and firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation, and an estimated cost of damage was not released. No one was injured.

