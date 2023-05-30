2 legendary rock giants will be performing in San Antonio this September

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 08: Glenn Hughes of Deep Purple speaks onstage during the 31st Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Two rock legends will be taking the stage at the Tobin Center this September to perform some of their greatest hits.

Yngwie Malmsteen and Glenn Hughes will kick off their performance at 8 p.m. on Sept. 2 at the H-E-B Performance Hall.

Yngwie Malmsteen is known for his neo-classical metal style and technical prowess. His first solo album “Rising Force” is considered the bible for neoclassical rock and earned Malsteem a Grammy nomination for best rock instrumental performance, according to a press release.

Glenn Hughes, famously known as the “Voice of Rock” and for his work with rock legends Deep Purple, will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic “Burn” album, promising to deliver a nostalgic set of classic Deep Purple songs, the press release states.

The first band Hughes was a member of that achieved notable success was Trapeze. The band’s early ‘70s albums included “Trapeze”, “Medusa” and “You Are The Music... We’re Just The Band”.

Tickets for the show start at $45 and can be purchased online at tobincenter.org, via phone (210) 223-8624 or in person at The Tobin Center Box Office, located at 100 Auditorium Circle.