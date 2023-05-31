Hondo PD investigating theft of over $20,000 from elementary school PTO

HONDO, Texas – The Hondo Police Department is investigating the theft of more than $20,000 from an elementary school parent-teacher organization, the department’s chief confirmed Wednesday.

The confirmation comes less than a day after the Meyer PTO confirmed on Facebook that the organization’s bank account had been cleared out.

The amount stolen is likely between $20,000 and $30,000, Hondo PD Chief Justin Soza confirmed to KSAT.

Soza said his agency was notified of the possible theft Friday, but was asked to hold off on initiating a criminal review until the group could decide how to proceed.

Soza said a formal criminal complaint was then filed with his agency Tuesday around noon.

Soza said his department has identified a suspect, but declined to release the name, citing the recently opened criminal case.

Sources have told KSAT the suspect is the daughter of a high-ranking Medina County official.

KSAT is not naming her because she has not been formally charged.

“We are not in a position to make deals. We work the evidence and present cases to the district attorney’s office,” said Soza, who asked the community to show patience while his agency works on the criminal investigation.

Hondo ISD Superintendent Dr. A’Lann Truelock said via email Wednesday she is no longer acting superintendent, but would forward KSAT’s request for comment to the person in that position.

PTOs are typically standalone organizations that host fundraisers and work with a school’s staff and parents to improve the educational experience of children.