3 UTSA football games chosen for national broadcasts

UTSA Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris (0) during an NCAA football game against Army, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 in West Point, N.Y. UTSA won 41-38. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

SAN ANTONIO – UTSA football has announced that three of their 2023 football games have been chosen for national broadcasts this upcoming fall.

The selected games were part of FOX and ESPN’s college football scheduling announcement, which took place on Wednesday.

UTSA opens their 13th season on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Houston. The game will air on FS1, with kickoff set for 6 p.m.

The Roadrunners then face rival Texas State in Week 2. Their Week 3 matchup versus Army will be shown on ESPN, with a game time also set for 6 p.m.

Also selected for a national broadcast was their home game versus South Florida, which will be played Friday, Nov. 17. That game will start at 8 p.m. and air on ESPN2.

The team is getting ready for its first season of play in what will be a new-look American Athletic Conference.

The Roadrunners are coming off an 11-3 season that saw them play in a bowl game for the third year in a row.

Head Coach Jeff Traylor, a two-time Conference USA Coach of the Year, has led the Roadrunners to a 30-10 record in his first three years at the helm. He has the most wins in program history and the best winning percentage (.750) by a coach ever for UTSA.

Quarterback Frank Harris returns for what will be a final season after being selected as a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award for the nation’s top collegiate quarterback.

Harris completed 328 of 471 passes (69.6%) for 4,063 yards and 32 TDs, all school records and added 602 rushing yards — also a program record for a QB — and scored nine times on the ground en route to first-team all-league accolades.

Harris is 31-11 as UTSA’s starting quarterback.