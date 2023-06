SAN ANTONIO – Construction crews struck a natural gas line in west Bexar County on Thursday, resulting in a leak, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

BCSO said it was helping fire crews near Barrell Pass and Krie Trail, near Prue Road.

CPS Energy is at the location repairing the leak.

Drivers are urged to stay away from the area, BCSO said.

We’ll have updates once the leak has been fully repaired.