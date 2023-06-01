Selma police seek tips in death of motorcyclist on I-35 in April

SELMA. Texas – Selma police are asking the public for any information that can lead them to suspects in the hit-and-run death of a 38-year-old man in late April.

Police said Jeffrey Robert Lanpher was riding his motorcycle northbound in the 15600 block of Interstate 35 around 1:37 a.m. on April 23 when he was hit by someone in a vehicle from behind.

The driver did not stop to render aid to Lanpher, who was ejected from the motorcycle and struck by another vehicle before succumbing to his injuries, police said.

Witnesses said the driver police are looking for was in a tan or beige Jeep SUV, possibly a Grand Cherokee. Police believe the vehicle may have damage on its left side and front on the right side after the driver scraped the concrete divider and struck the motorcycle.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call San Antonio Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867.

Tipsters may be eligible for a $5,000 reward if the information leads to a felony arrest.

