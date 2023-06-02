6 juveniles charged in connection with car burglaries and police chase, New Braunfels police say

Man killed in hit-and-run on I-35 in New Braunfels, police say

SAN ANTONIO – Six juveniles ranging from 12 to 16 years old are facing charges in connection with vehicle burglaries and a police chase in New Braunfels, officers said.

New Braunfels police said the incident started at around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday in the area of Northwest Boulevard and Conrads Lane.

They had received a call for a report of a suspicious vehicle with several juveniles allegedly committing car burglaries.

Police officers found the suspect vehicle, a brown Kia Soul, near Interstate 35 and FM 306. The Soul had been reported as stolen, and police attempted to pull it over.

The driver of the Soul refused to stop, and a chase started on Interstate 35 southbound.

At some point, the Soul crashed into the back of another car, and the Soul came to a stop.

The driver, a 14-year-old boy from San Antonio, had a medical complication and was taken to a hospital, police said. The five other boys were detained, processed and released to their parents, according to NBPD.

They are facing charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evading in a motor vehicle and theft. The incident is under investigation.

