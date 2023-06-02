Late-night fire damages recently remodeled home on West Side, SAFD says

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio fire investigators are trying to determine what started a fire at a recently remodeled home on the city’s West Side late Thursday night.

The fire was called in at around 11 p.m. at a home in the 2900 block of Chihuahua Street, not far from Guadalupe Street and Castroville Road.

Firefighters said when they arrived, they found flames coming from inside the recently remodeled home. They got a quick knock down of the fire.

Fire officials say at this time, the cause of the fire is not currently known. There were no reports of any injuries.

A fire investigation team is on scene trying to figure out the exact cause of the fire.

The San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Police Department both answered the call.

Damage to the home is estimated at around $30,000.