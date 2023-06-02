Man accused of sexually assaulting woman at knifepoint in apartment gym arrested, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – An 18-year-old man was taken to jail after San Antonio police said he sexually assaulted a woman and held her at knifepoint inside her apartment complex gym.

Tejon Brodus was arrested Thursday for aggravated sexual assault, a first-degree felony.

His charge stems from just a day earlier, on May 31. The incident happened around 9 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 9000 block of Dartbrook Drive.

The victim, an 18-year-old woman, called to report that she was sexually assaulted by a man at the gym, police said.

She said she had been working out when Brodus knocked on the gym door, police said.

The victim told officers she thought Brodus had also come to work out, so she let him inside.

But when she turned her back, Brodus put his arms around her neck, held her at knifepoint, and said, “Just let it happen,” according to SAPD.

Police said Brodus sexually assaulted the woman, and a struggle ensued. He then ran away from the gym before officers arrived, police said.

Brodus and the victim are both residents of that complex.

The woman is believed to be in fair condition, and she was able to communicate with detectives after the incident.

Detectives obtained surveillance video from the apartment complex, and after speaking with staff at the complex, they were able to identify Brodus.

He was taken into custody Thursday without incident.

