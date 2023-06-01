88º

Woman sentenced to 15 years in prison for DWI crash that killed couple, injured 4 children

Elena Mae Carranza was charged with intoxication manslaughter in connection with January 2021 crash in Helotes

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist/Courthouse Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was sentenced to prison Thursday in connection with a DWI crash that killed a couple and injured their four children.

A judge sentenced Elena Mae Carranza to 15 years in prison on two charges of intoxication manslaughter, but instead of serving 30 years, the sentences will run at the same time.

According to Helotes police, Carranza was driving a 2008 Toyota Tundra that was traveling northbound on Highway 16 on January 2021, when she crashed into a 2016 Kia Sedona.

Craig Smith, 54, and Susan Smith, 39, were killed in the crash, police said. Their four children, ranging in age from 6 to 16, were injured.

Data from Carranza’s Tundra showed that she was traveling 79 mph a second before impact, police said. The posted speed limit in that area is 45 mph.

Carranza, who was 20 years old at the time of the fatality, had a blood-alcohol content level at 0.12, police said.

