San Antonio man charged with sexually assaulting child during youth roller derby trip in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas – A San Antonio man accompanying junior roller derby teams to Fort Worth is accused of sexually assaulting a child, police and Tarrant County jail records show.

Joshua Rodriguez, 32, faces felony charges of sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by contact.

Fort Worth police issued warrants for Rodriguez’s arrest after the September 2022 incident and he was taken into custody in San Antonio in January, Bexar County Jail records show.

He was extradited to Tarrant County and formally charged in late January before being released on bond Jan. 25, records show.

Rodriguez had been in Fort Worth with the San Antonio Sugar Skulls Junior Roller Derby league.

Officials with the league declined to comment Thursday and instead directed KSAT to a May 12 Facebook post.

The post claims that parents from the team were made aware of the incident and that meetings were held to process what had taken place.

“Our hope is that justice and truth is served however that is found by the legal authority. The group of people that make up the San Antonio Sugar Skulls are parents, grandparents, coaches, volunteers and our kids. Every practice there are parents or guardians present, dozens of eyes and now more than ever a heightened awareness of safety for our kids,” the post reads.

The post states that the suspect was immediately banned from attending any league event.

Rodriguez’s Dallas-area attorney, Ryan Kreck, declined to comment on Rodriguez’s connection to the Sugar Skulls team.

Kreck said the law firm he works for is conducting its own investigation into the allegations and that his client maintains his innocence.