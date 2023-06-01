80º

Local News

SAPD officer arrested after placing hidden camera in ex-girlfriend’s home, affidavit says

Footage showed victim, her underage daughter partially dressed

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Dillon Collier, Investigative Reporter

Tags: Crime, San Antonio, SAPD
Andres Puente mugshot (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – An officer with the San Antonio Police Department was arrested after his ex-girlfriend found a hidden camera in her home, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Andres Puente, 32, was arrested Wednesday on two charges of felony invasive visual recording. His bonds were set at $40,000 total and court records show he was released from jail on Thursday.

The victim called Bexar County sheriff’s deputies just before midnight on Tuesday and said she found the device, which was disguised as an electronic plug-in wall outlet extender and contained a micro SD card inside the hidden camera.

The affidavit revealed the victim found the device partially obscured behind a computer desk.

The victim gave BCSO investigators permission to search the device and deputies found 33 hours of footage, including video of Puente setting up the camera, according to the affidavit.

Footage also showed the victim and her daughter, who is a minor, partially dressed, in addition to private audio recordings the victim had with another person.

According to the affidavit, Puente admitted to the victim via text message that he was in her residence without her knowledge.

SAPD officials said Thursday that Puente will immediately be placed on temporary unpaid leave, pending the outcome of the criminal and administrative investigations.

City records show Puente has worked for SAPD since 2020.

About the Authors:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

Emmy-award winning reporter Dillon Collier joined KSAT Investigates in September 2016. Dillon's investigative stories air weeknights on the Nightbeat and on the Six O'Clock News. Dillon is a two-time Houston Press Club Journalist of the Year and a Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Reporter of the Year.

