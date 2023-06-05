Bexar County to distribute free portable handgun safes, handgun cable locks

BEXAR COUNTY – The Bexar County Commissioners Court approved the distribution of 3,800 portable handgun safes and 1,000 handgun cable locks free of charge to county residents throughout the summer.

The giveaway events aim to provide extra safety for gun owners and their families, according to a press release.

Distribution is also part of the GunSafety4Bexar initiative to promote responsible gun ownership, increase awareness of gun safety, and enhance community safety.

In partnership with University Health, the initiative takes proactive steps to prevent accidental discharges and unauthorized access to firearms, particularly by minors, and reduce risks associated with unsecured handguns in homes and vehicles, said the release.

One handgun safe and one gunlock will be provided per household. Residents must register in advance to receive safety items.

Pick-up locations and dates are the following:

Padre Park, located at 6515 Padre Drive in San Antonio, from 4 to 6 p.m. on June 15

Bullis County Park, located at 27583 Blanco Road in San Antonio, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on July 8

Pletz County Park, located at 3831 Belgium Lane in San Antonio, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on July 15

Comanche Park, located at 2600 Rigsby in San Antonio, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on July 22

Rodriguez Park, located at 2060 Rodriguez in San Antonio, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Aug. 19

According to the release, the initiative received approximately $145,000 in funding through the American Rescue Plan Act.