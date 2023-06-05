Dave Chappelle to bring stand-up comedy show to AT&T Center in July

Dave Chapelle has announced an upcoming stand-up comedy performance at the AT&T Center this summer at 7:30 p.m. on July 12.

SAN ANTONIO – Dave Chappelle has announced an upcoming stand-up comedy performance at the AT&T Center this summer.

The award-winning American comedian, actor, screenwriter, and producer of television and film is set to perform the “Dave Chappelle Live” stand-up comedy show at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 12, according to a press release.

Tickets will be available for purchase Monday, June 5, at 5 p.m. on the center’s website or Ticketmaster’s website.

It is noted in event details that the show will be a phone-free experience, but devices will remain in guests’ possession throughout the show. All phones, smartwatches, and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.

About Chappelle

Chappelle has received many awards and nominations for his work in stand-up and television, including three consecutive Grammy Awards for Best Comedy Album.

In 2017, he was ranked number 9 in Rolling Stones’s “50 Best Stand-Up Comics of All Time.”

Additionally, he also earned five Primetime Emmy Awards and one Screen Actors Guild Award nomination and was even named “Comic Genius of America” by Esquire in 2013.