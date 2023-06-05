Teens create mural to reflect relationship between south, west sides of San Antonio

This summer local teens are turning a building into their canvas for a bright community mural.

SAN ANTONIO – This summer local teens are turning a building into their canvas for a bright community mural.

The cultural arts organization San Anto Cultural Arts is heading the teen community mural project.

“For this project we brought teens together from the west and south side of San Antonio to design a mural talking about the relationships between the two sides of town,” Cassidy Fritts, community mural and public art coordinator for San Anto Cultural Arts said.

It’s the 62nd community mural led by the nonprofit and it is located near Zarzamora Street and Buena Vista Street.

Through meetings, teens heard from residents about what makes their communities special.

“It gives me a good feeling in my heart that we are doing something good for them,” Kye Blackburn, a student at Lanier High School said.

The colors on the mural are inspired by businesses found on both the west and south side of San Antonio.

“It’s definitely a chance to celebrate who we see, what we see and how the south and west sides, they may be different sides of town, but they are not different as people,” Fritts said.

Fritts said teens have learned different skills throughout this process.

“Leading the community meetings. Talking to people. Getting out of their comfort zone,” Fritts said.

“Being able to be involved in this and brought me out and encouraged me to do more and go out more and get involved with people,” Blackburn said.