Man stabbed in arm uncooperative with officers, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was taken to an area hospital after being stabbed on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. at a home in the 2000 block of Bronte Street, not far from Highway 90 and Ceralvo Street.

According to police, the man was stabbed in the arm. He was taken by ambulance to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he’s expected to recover.

Officials said the victim however was not very cooperative, so they don’t have much to go on. A woman has since been detained and was taken in for questioning.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.