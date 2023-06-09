Dog owner likely facing criminal charges after his bulldog bit 9-year-old, adult

A dog owner will likely face criminal charges after his bulldog sent a child to the hospital.

San Antonio police responded to a call after a 9-year-old was bitten in the ankle by a dog. An adult also was nipped by the dog and checked out by doctors.

Both people are expected to be OK.

The dog’s owner will likely face charges for the dog bite and possible fines because the pet didn’t have a rabies vaccination, police said.

The dog is currently in Animal Care Services care, where the animal’s future remains unclear.

If the owner surrenders the dog, ACS will keep it, but it will likely not be rehoused.

“Generally speaking, if an animal has a bite history, we don’t feel safe putting that animal back out into the public. Therefore, the only choice that we have is to euthanize that pet,” said Lisa Norwood with ACS.

ACS said owners likely face the consequences if a dog bites someone.

“Even if they’re just playing, even if they’re just in the same room together, always supervise children around animals,” Norwood said.

ACS has YouTube videos explaining dog bite awareness and how dogs communicate using body language.