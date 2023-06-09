90º

Election results for San Antonio City Council runoff election, June 10, 2023

District 1 race features incumbent Mario Bravo, Sukh Kaur; Marina Alderete Gavito, Dan Rossiter facing off in District 7 race

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Bill Taylor, Producer

Garrett Brnger, Reporter

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on June 10, 2023.

San Antonio City Council District 1

Candidate

Votes

%

Mario Bravo*
00%
Sukh Kaur
00%
*Incumbent

San Antonio City Council District 7

Candidate

Votes

%

Dan Rossiter
00%
Marina Alderete Gavito
00%

Saturday’s runoff election includes San Antonio City Council Districts 1 and 7.

Here’s a look at the two races:

District 1

Embattled Councilman Mario Bravo is facing Sukh Kaur in the District 1 race.

Kaur surprised the incumbent in the May 6 Election by capturing 34% of the vote compared to 26% for Bravo.

Bravo is in a fight to retain his position on the council after a tumultuous past year.

He was censured and received a no-confidence vote from his fellow councilmembers after berating District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval ahead of a budget vote. An independent investigation found that Bravo violated city directives on equal employment opportunity/anti-harassment and violence in the workplace.

Kaur also got a big fundraising boost.

The most recent campaign finance reports show she collected $60,000 in political contributions between April 27 and May 31, compared to the nearly $51,000 taken in by Bravo.

District 7

Newcomers Marina Alderete Gavito and Dan Rossiter are battling it out in the District 7 race to replace Sandoval, who resigned from City Council in January, citing growing personal obligations.

Gavito came out on top from a field of six candidates in the May election, receiving 43% of the vote compared to 21% for Rossiter.

She has served on several boards, including VIA, Bexar County Child Welfare and UTSA College of Engineering.

Rossiter is on the board of directors for the Brooks Development Authority and was appointed to the 2022-27 Streets, Bridges, and Sidewalks Community Bond Committee by District 6 Councilmember Melissa Cabello Havrda.

Fundraising looks more lopsided in this race, where Gavito continues to bring in money. Gavito raised another $50,000 in the most recent reporting period, more than five times as much as the $9,000 Rossiter reported.

