Search continues for Bexar County teen who disappeared nearly 3 weeks ago, BCSO says

Jazmin Guadalupe Tunal, 16, was last seen on May 23.

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old who was last seen on the far South Side nearly three weeks ago.

Jazmin Guadalupe Tunal was last reportedly seen at 10:30 p.m. on May 23 in the 300 block of S Loop 1604 E.

She was wearing a black “Champion” hoodie, blue jeans and has brown eyes and brown hair, according to the BCSO.

Anyone found to be harboring Tunal may face charges for harboring a runaway, a Class A misdemeanor, or interfering with child custody, a state jail felony, authorities said.

If you have more information on Tunal’s whereabouts, contact the BCSO at 210-335-6000.