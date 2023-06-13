Migrant dies after days of traveling without water through brush, officials say

FILE - Border Patrol agents hold a news conference prior to a media tour of a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary facility near the Donna International Bridge in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. A special Customs and Border Protection unit used sensitive government databases intended to track terrorists to investigate as many as 20 U.S.-based journalists, including a Pulitzer Prize-winning Associated Press reporter, according to a federal watchdog. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas – Border patrol agents are investigating after a migrant died following days of running through brush without water in the Texas heat, according to a press release.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. Monday near Carrizo Springs.

Officials say a migrant traveling with his son and son-in-law had trouble breathing and couldn’t communicate. That’s when one of the men called 9-1-1 at the Dimmit County Sheriff’s Office, and the dispatchers shared the info with Del Rio Border Patrol agents.

Border agents located the group just before 1 a.m. Both agents and migrants reported that the responding agents had attempted to cool him down by providing water and fanning him as they waited for approximately 30 minutes until EMS arrived.

EMS performed life-saving measures and took the man to the hospital, but he died hours later.

The migrants told investigators they had been traveling through the brush for three days and had run out of water the day before.

The Webb County Medical Examiner will perform the autopsy, the press release said.