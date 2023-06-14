Bicyclist hospitalized after being hit by sedan, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A female bicyclist was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a car late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Drive, not far from West Woodlawn Avenue and Interstate 10 just north of downtown.

According to police, a woman in her 20s was riding a bicycle when she was struck by a sedan. The driver did stop to render aid, police said.

The woman hit was taken by ambulance to University Hospital with minor injuries, where she is expected to recover.

SAPD said no charges are expected against the driver.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.