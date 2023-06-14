Man shot, killed during altercation outside Southeast Side home, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and another man has been detained following a shooting outside a home on the city’s Southeast Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred around midnight outside a home in the 2200 block of Dollarhide Avenue, not far from Pecan Valley Drive and Interstate 37.

According to police, a man and a woman were at home when another man showed up and a fight broke out in their backyard. That’s when, police say, the fight eventually moved to the front yard, where the man who showed up to the house was shot and killed in the street.

SAPD said the male shooter was detained at the scene. It is unclear exactly what, if any charges the man now faces.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all responded to the call.

Police did not say what the altercation was about.