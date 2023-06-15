Indoor water parks in Texas where you can escape the scorching sun

It’s triple-digit weather time in Texas and while there are tons of places to cool off you might still want to stay out of the sun.

Indoor water parks are a great way to beat the heat and splash around while avoiding the full force of the Texas sun.

Here are six indoor water parks in Texas where you can play this summer:

The Cove at Lakefront in Little Elm - This 42,000-square-foot park is housed under a glass roof and is a great option for families with younger kids. It's located in the Dallas area and is a five-hour drive from downtown San Antonio.

Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark in Grand Prairie - Epic Waters is an 80,000-square-foot indoor/outdoor water park with a retractable roof and has been referred to as a "cruise ship on land." The drive from downtown San Antonio is roughly four and a half hours.

Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine - There are 80,000 square feet of indoor water park at this North Texas resort. It's just under a five-hour drive from San Antonio and offers an array of activities for families.

Kalahari Resort in Round Rock - This 350-acre resort complex has 223,000 square feet of water park, making it one of the largest indoor water parks in the U.S. It's also one of the closest locations to San Antonio and takes just under two hours to drive there from downtown.

The Splash Shack in Cedar Park - This is a micro-indoor water park designed for kids ages 1-10. The Splash Shack is 10,000 square feet and has a 30-foot tall play structure with a large dump bucket. It's located roughly two hours from downtown San Antonio.

WaterPark at the Villages in Flint - This 19,000-square-foot, glass-enclosed park is climate controlled and has a retractable roof. It's located in Flint, near the larger city of Tyler. It's a 5-hour and 30-minute drive from downtown San Antonio.

Great Wolf Lodge is expecting to open another resort in the Houston area sometime next year but an exact date has not yet been released. The website says the resort will open in mid-to-late 2024. The Houston location will have a 95,000-square-foot indoor water park and a 58,000-square-foot Great Wolf Adventure Park.