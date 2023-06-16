SAPD officer suspended after cussing his neighbor out in an argument, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A five-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department was given a 45-day suspension after he cussed out his neighbor during an argument to which officers responded. He then failed to identify himself to the police or to self-report the incident.

Officer Andrew Guerrero initially faced indefinite suspension over the incident, but Chief William McManus agreed to the lesser 45 days without pay in May, according to police records.

His suspension is effective from June 4 to July 18. He agreed to serve 27 of the 45 days and use holiday pay to cover the rest.

The suspension stems from an incident on November 23, 2022, at 2:46 p.m. Cell phone footage captured by Guerrero’s neighbor showed Guerrero being loud, profane, and using vulgar language, records said.

During the argument, he told the neighbor not to tell him where he could stand and not to knock on his door.

Guerrero went on to call the woman a “little b****” multiple times and said she needed to stop because she wasn’t “going to do s***.”

He continued to provoke the woman saying, “What are you going to f****** do p***** a** b*****.”

When the woman told the officer her husband would be home soon, he told her he would see “his a**.”

When police responded to the disturbance, the neighbor told an on-duty officer that Guererro was an SAPD officer.

Body camera footage showed Guerrero declined to identify himself with his name and badge number to the on-duty officer.

Additionally, the officer also failed to self-report the incident.

SAPD documents said, “Officer Andrew Guerrero’s actions did not conform to the ordinary and reasonable rules of good conduct and behavior and/or brought reproach and discredit on himself and the San Antonio Police Department when he engaged in a verbal altercation with his neighbor that resulted in a police response.”