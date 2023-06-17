SAPD releases bodycam video showing moments before man was shot, killed by officers

San Antonio police have released bodycam footage showing the moments that led up to officers shooting and killing a man who fired a handgun throughout a neighborhood in May.

SAPD received multiple calls for police after sounds of gunfire and yelling echoed from house to house around 11 p.m. on May 27 in the 100 block of Sonora Street.

One caller is heard on 911 audio saying, “We need police. There’s like a shootout outside my home in the middle of the street.”

When asked if the caller could hear anything, they said they could hear “gunshots and people yelling.”

Bodycam footage shows an officer speaking with a witness, telling officers where the shooter was.

Officers located the 42-year-old shooter and a group confronting the man for firing gunshots in the neighborhood with children around.

As officers approached and broke up the group, they asked the man to drop the gun.

Police said the man then pointed the gun toward officers. The bodycam video then shows two officers firing their guns multiple times, striking the man.

He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries. He was later identified as Artuto Fuentes.

SAPD Chief William McManus said the officers involved included one probationary officer and a 4-year veteran officer.